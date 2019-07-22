(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds slid after the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said further rate cuts will depend on incoming data, forcing traders to dial back expectations of large easing in monetary policy.

Future action will rely on economic data and three reductions this year are cumulatively equivalent to 100 basis points of cuts, Das said in an interview.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped seven basis points to 6.43%, halting a three-week rally that sent yields to the lowest in more than two years after the government promised fiscal restraint and proposed to shift a part of its borrowing overseas. The RBI’s next policy review is due on Aug. 7.

Governor’s “comments are perhaps less dovish than what the market wanted to hear,” said Eugene Leow, a fixed-income strategist with DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. Das’ “comments are probably modestly negative, given that the govvies look overbought in the short term,” he said.

Interest rate swaps rose, with the 1-year overnight indexed swap rising 5 basis points to 5.46%. The rupee fell 0.3% against the dollar.

Some bonds traders were factoring in a 50-basis point cut in the next meeting as domestic inflation remained within the RBI’s limits and global crude prices stayed benign.

“Market positioning is such that slight bit of perceived bad news could see a fall in prices,” said Sandeep Bagla, associate director at Trust Capital Services in Mumbai. Bond yields had priced in a couple of rate cuts but Das’ comments have caused “nervousness” about the size of the reductions, he said.

Foreigners have been buying Indian bonds amid the world’s mounting stock of negative yielding debt. Global funds bought about $900 million of rupee debt since the July 5 budget on hopes that a fiscally prudent government will force the RBI to do the heavy-lifting on reviving growth and ease borrowing costs.

