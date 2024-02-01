(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s finance minister delivered a budget speech lacking in any major spending and tax measures to lure voters in upcoming elections, a sign that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is confident his government can return to power without resorting to populist programs.

Addressing Modi and lawmakers in New Delhi on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focused her speech on infrastructure spending, increasing affordable housing and improving solar energy use. She hailed the economy’s prospects and the government’s achievements in boosting incomes, saying she was hopeful it will be voted back into power.

The budget was an interim one until a new government takes office, meaning it doesn’t typically include major spending announcements. Even so, economists were surprised by the fiscal restraint, saying it showed the ruling party is in a strong position after recent wins in state elections and a booming economy.

“The political capital is strong after the result of the state polls, so the government doesn’t need too much populism,” said Garima Kapoor, an economist at Elara Securities India Ltd. “Fiscal consolidation is the broader theme.”

The government plans to cut its budget deficit sharply in the coming fiscal year that begins in April, reducing it to 5.1% of gross domestic product — lower than the 5.3% predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The deficit for the current year was revised down slightly to 5.8%.

The smaller-than-expected deficit and the cut in borrowing for next year prompted a rally in bonds. The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell as much 11 basis points to 7.04% on Thursday. Stocks and the rupee were little changed.

The budget allocated about 11 trillion rupees ($134 billion) for capital spending, an increase of 11.1% from the previous year. The government had ramped up capital expenditure by almost a third annually in the past three years.

“The budget has hit the right notes,” said Gaurav Kapur, an economist at IndusInd Bank Ltd. “Accelerated fiscal consolidation is being pursued, helped by improving tax collections, while maintaining the capex push.”

The government has been steadily reining in the budget deficit after it surged to 9.2% of GDP during the pandemic, pledging to bring it down to 4.5% by the 2025-26 fiscal year. Curbing the deficit and debt will help boost India’s credit rating outlook and improve the allure of the nation’s bonds to foreign investors ahead of India’s inclusion in global bond indexes in June.

Moody’s Investors Service will hold its assessment on India’s credit rating after the full budget in July, Christian de Guzman, a sovereign analyst, said in an interview Thursday. He said it remains to be seen if the fiscal consolidation plans are achievable, given challenges to global growth, and the knock-on effect that would have for India.

Moody’s has a stable outlook on India’s Baa3 rating, the lowest investment grade level.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

Budgets are clearly political projects. This year, with an election looming in April, the risk was an increase in spending to attract votes. Instead, the budget features sharp fiscal consolidation. That may reflect a bet by the administration that Modi’s chances of securing a third term in April’s elections are secure enough without extra outlays.

Abhishek Gupta, India economist

For the full report, click here

Modi’s state election wins, popularity among his Hindu voter base, and a weakened political opposition gives him an advantage in the upcoming polls. The economy is also outperforming its peers, with the government predicting 7.3% growth in the current fiscal year, and the Finance Ministry this week forecasting expansion of about 7% in the coming year.

Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura Holdings Ltd., said the budget restraint will help bolster the economy’s prospects.

“This was not a pre-election budget,” she said. “While the budget speech talked a lot about the key voter constituents, it has chosen to prioritize fiscal consolidation. This bodes well for macro stability and will be seen as positive by the Reserve Bank of India as well.”

Other key highlights of the budget:

Gross government borrowing is projected at 14.13 trillion rupees in the fiscal year starting April 1, lower than the 15.2 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Net borrowings, adjusted for maturities, are planned at 11.75 trillion rupees for the next fiscal year

Sitharaman didn’t make any changes to tax rates for individuals, while extending tax benefits for startups to March 2025

Fertilizer subsidies will be cut to 1.64 trillion rupees next year, while the allocation for food subsidies was reduced to 2.05 trillion rupees

The government will support offshore wind as a step toward its net zero ambitions. The finance minister also reiterated an intention to install rooftop solar panels over 10 million homes

The government plans to raise 500 billion rupees from the sale of state assets in the next fiscal year, after missing this year’s target. Dividends from state-owned companies are projected to reach 480 billion rupees next fiscal year, with transfers from the Reserve Bank of India and state-owned banks expected to reach 1.02 trillion rupees

--With assistance from Shruti Mahajan and Shruti Srivastava.

