(Bloomberg) -- India will increase subsidies on fertilizers, including potash and di-ammonium phosphate, to cushion farmers from a rally in prices of soil nutrients.

The increase will help shield farmers from the impact of costlier imported raw materials for soil nutrients. The higher subvention will help farmers cut costs and keep a lid on food costs at a time when supply shocks have pushed India’s headline inflation to a 17-month high.

The nation will spend 609.39 billion rupees ($8 billion) on subsidies between April and September, to help growers cultivate monsoon-sown crops like rice and soybeans, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. That compares with 420 billion rupees budgeted for the full year to March and 641.92 billion spent in 2021-22. It doesn’t include spending on urea.

Fertilizer prices have been rising globally due to supply snags, production woes, and more recently the war in Ukraine, which has disrupted trade with Russia, a big supplier of every major type of crop nutrient.

India is one of the worst affected by the crisis. It imports about a third of its fertilizers and is the world’s biggest buyer of urea and di-ammonium phosphate. Rising costs for farmers could spur a scaling back of fertilizer use, triggering lower crop yields and pushing up food prices even higher.

The South Asian nation, where about 60% of almost 1.4 billion people depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, is the world’s second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.