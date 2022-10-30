(Bloomberg) -- A bridge collapse in the western Indian state of Gujarat has left at least 60 people dead and several injured, according to a local government official and several news reports.

Local news reports said that hundreds of people were on the suspension bridge in Morbi town when it collapsed and many were still missing after the accident that took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. At least 60 people had been confirmed dead late Sunday, New Delhi Television channel reported, citing state government minister Brijesh Merja.

There was no immediate cause given for the collapse, but the colonial-era bridge had been reopened earlier this week after renovations, the reports said. Television footage showed the twisted structure of the bridge dangling in the water as people clung to the suspension cables and tried to climb back up to the roadway.

The prime minister has directed the state’s chief minister to urgently send rescue teams to the site and also announced government funds will be paid to the families of those killed and injured.

Elections are set to be held in Gujarat later this year and Modi has been on the campaign trail there this week. The tragedy comes at the end of a week of religious festivities across India. The country marked Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights on Monday and several other auspicious days through the week.

