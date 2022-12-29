(Bloomberg) -- India will reintroduce mandatory Covid-19 tests for flyers coming from a number of major Asian nations, including China, amid fears of a fresh wave of infections hitting the world’s second-most populated country.

RT-PCR tests will be required from travelers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, effective Jan. 1, India’s Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post Thursday. Within 72 hours before they travel they will also have to upload their reports on India’s Air Suvidha portal, which had been discontinued last month.

India, home to 1.4 billion people, on Thursday reported 268 new Covid cases, highest since Dec. 2, according to data from the federal health ministry.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.