11h ago
India Budget Proposes Boosting Capital Spending to $122 Billion
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed boosting spending on creation of assets by 33% in the fiscal year starting April, to support economic growth.
Presenting her fifth annual budget, she said investment in infrastructure will be one of the priorities of the government’s spending plan.
India Budget Seeks to Bolster Growth Amid Global Risks
“The budget takes the lead once again to ramp up the virtuous cycle” of investments,” Sitharaman said. Capital expendiuture “is being increased steeply for a third year in a row,” she added, as she laid out a plan to spend 10 trillion rupees ($122.3 billion) on creating assets.
