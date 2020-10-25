(Bloomberg) --

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic and will continue to work in isolation.

“Work in RBI will go on normally,” Das said on Twitter late Sunday. “I am in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone.”

Das is the latest high-ranking executive among Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy makers to test positive for the coronavirus. India is the second-worst-affected country after the U.S., and while official data show fresh infections slowing, both Das and Modi have recently warned that a potential second wave is a risk to the economy, which has already shrunk the most among peers.

The next meeting of the Reserve Bank’s rate-setting panel is due December 2-4.

