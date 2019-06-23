(Bloomberg) -- Viral Acharya, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, resigned six months before his term ends, Business Standard reported, citing him.

Acharya, who was in charge of monetary policy, will return to New York University as an economics professor in August instead of February 2020, according to the newspaper.

He took office at the RBI in January 2017 for a three-year term. His departure follows Urjit Patel‘s sudden resignation in December last year amid rising tension between the central bank and the government about the RBI’s independence. Shaktikanta Das was appointed governor shortly after Patel quit, with the RBI reversing its tight monetary policy stance since then.

A spokesman for the RBI said on Monday he was unaware of the development. Acharya didn’t immediately reply to a message from Bloomberg seeking comment.

