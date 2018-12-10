(Bloomberg) -- Urjit Patel resigned as governor of India’s central bank amid growing differences with the government on addressing issues ranging from problems at the country’s lenders to utilization of capital reserves.

“On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately," Patel said in a statement posted on the central bank’s website.

