(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank is in the foreign exchange market to defend the rupee as the currency slid to a record low on Monday, said a person familiar with the matter.

The Reserve Bank of India has considerable foreign exchange reserves and is prepared to defend the currency at any cost, the person said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations aren’t public. The person declined to comment on the specifics of the intervention.

A central bank spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

