9h ago
India-China Border Feud Discussed at Quad Meet, Jaishankar Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The India-China border tensions were discussed at the just-concluded foreign ministers’ meeting of the Quad, a regional partnership that comprises Japan, India, U.S. and Australia.
“Yes, we had a discussion,” India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar told reporters in Melbourne at a press conference on Saturday. “It was part of how we briefed each other about what’s happening in our neighborhood,” Jaishankar added, putting the blame on China for the on-going border conflict.
The dispute has “arisen” because China had failed to honor agreements, he said, adding that when a large country disregards written commitments, it becomes a “legitimate concern for the entire international community.”
India and China have been locked in a vicious border conflict for nearly two years in which 20 Indian troops and at least 4 Chinese soldiers have been killed. Both sides have amassed thousands of soldiers, tanks, artillery guns, fighter jets along the disputed Himalayan border.
While the two Asian countries have pulled back troops from friction points along the disputed border, talks between the two countries to resolve the problem has been slow with 14 rounds of diplomatic-military meetings yielding little.
The foreign ministers’ meeting is a precursor to a conference of the Quad’s heads of state in Japan later in the year.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Drake turns to Bitcoin for million-dollar Super Bowl bet
-
Uber CEO says app will eventually accept crypto as payment
-
9:00
Toronto tech institute tracking long COVID with AI, social media
-
4:38
Economists weigh in on the impact of prolonged bridge blockades
-
5:16
Unions, employers split on 'right to disconnect' legislation: advisory committee
-
3:17
Nearly 30% of Canadians say it's time to 'learn to live' with COVID-19: Poll