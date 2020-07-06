(Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese officials say soldiers from both sides have begun disengaging along their contested Himalayan border that last month saw the worst flare up of violence in four decades.

The People’s Liberation Army was seen removing tents and structures in the border area, following the last meeting between the senior commanders of both nations, an Indian government official said, asking not to be named citing rules.

China had also begun moving its vehicles back at various points along the Line of Actual Control -- the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) unmarked boundary -- including Galwan, Hotsprings and Gogra, the Indian official said, without specifying how far the vehicles have moved.

“There is progress made on frontline troops taking effective measures to disengage and ease the tensions,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday. “We hope the Indian side will meet China halfway and through concrete actions implement the consensus and continue close communication through military and diplomatic channels to jointly push for de-esclation on the border region.”

There’s been several rounds of talks between top Chinese and Indian army commanders in the Ladakh region since 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed on June 15 in their worst clash in 45 years.

Tensions along that frontier have been simmering since early May. Both sides have amassed thousands of troops, artillery guns and tanks at multiple locations.

