(Bloomberg) -- India’s coal power generation capacity expanded rapidly until 2016, leading to a record surge in fuel demand over 2010-19. However, higher efficiency of new supercritical plants and competition from renewable energy means coal demand for electricity will grow at a much lower pace over the next decade. Indian coal-fired power costs are among the lowest globally, but the plants are under stress due to low power demand, rising costs of fuel, drop in utilization rate and new emissions regulations.

