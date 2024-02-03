(Bloomberg) -- India has conferred its highest civilian award on former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, a key figure behind the construction of a major Hindu temple at a disputed site in Ayodhya, where a mosque stood for decades.

Advani will be awarded the honor of Bharat Ratna, a statement from the Indian President’s secretariat said on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi published a post on social media platform X before the formal announcement, congratulating Advani and describing his contribution to the development of India as monumental.

Last month, Modi inaugurated the temple complex devoted to the Hindu god-king Ram, in a grand ceremony that was attended by thousands of guests including priests, billionaires and movie stars. The event, which was watched by millions live on TV, has also attracted criticism that it could signal a change in India from a secular democracy to an explicitly Hindu nation.

The temple is built on the site of a 16th century mosque demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992, which led to a courtcase in which Advani and other senior leaders of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were charged and acquitted in 2020.

Advani emerged as the face of the BJP’s hardline Hindu nationalist agenda after he led a sustained campaign for decades to build the temple in Ayodhya, a riverside city in the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh. The 96-year-old and other party officials charged in the case are no longer involved in the active decision-making processes of the BJP — which is now steered by Modi and his close aides.

