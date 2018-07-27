(Bloomberg) -- An eight-day-old strike by truckers in India is hurting supplies of products ranging from sugar to cars and raising the risk of a sharp increase in their prices.

Sugar prices in Mumbai have already surged about 20 percent since July 18 on dwindling supplies from mills, said Praful Vithalani, chairman of All India Sugar Trade Association. Cooking oil refiners are struggling to get raw materials, while the delivery of finished goods has been disrupted, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors’ of Association of India.

A lingering strike could prove to be a headache for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who risks being cornered by opposition over rising prices ahead of a general election next year. Modi’s popularity is eroding and opposition parties in recent months have launched a united drive against the government over alleged graft, rising prices and mob-violence.

About 9 million truckers are taking part in the strike, which is resulting in a revenue loss of about 40 billion rupees ($582 million) per day for them, Harish Sabharwal, vice-president of All India Motor Transport Congress that’s leading the agitation, said by phone.

The leaders of the association met transport minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday to press for their demands, including bringing diesel under the new national tax for uniform pricing and the removal of toll barriers on highways. The group is meeting interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, he said. “We are continuing to talk to the government, but we will not withdraw if at least some of our demands are not met. It’s a do or die situation.”

Refineries Shut

As many as four edible oil refineries in the western state of Gujarat have been shut because of poor supplies of crude oils, Mehta said. Cotton shipments from warehouses to ports were also hit, said Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India. Spinning mills that run “hand to mouth” for raw materials were facing shortages, he said.

The strike has “severely impacted” the country’s automobile sector in the last two days, and there are no signs of clarity on any breakthrough, Sugato Sen, deputy director general at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said in an emailed statement. SIAM’s members, which include the nation’s biggest car makers, are facing unprecedented crisis and many domestic consignments are held up on roads, disrupting supply chain, he said.

Sugar wholesalers in Mumbai will be out of supplies and won’t be able to meet demand from the retailers from Saturday, Vithalani said. More than 200,000 tons of sugar -- meant for sale under a quota program in July -- is yet to be lifted from mills in Maharashtra, India’s second-biggest producer, he said.

Congestion Threat

Millions of trucks that have been off the roads since last week could potentially lead to congestion in LPG import terminals, tanker-tracking and intelligence firm Kpler said in a report on Friday. Due to a lack of transportation available, some terminals are unable to clear the liquefied petroleum gas storage tanks at the required pace, the report said.

While bulk of the petroleum fuels, such as LPG, diesel and gasoline, are dispatched from refineries through pipelines and rail, the last mile distribution is through trucks and tankers. Indian Oil Corp Ltd., the biggest refiner, hasn’t yet faced much difficulties in moving products across the country, its Executive Director Sunil Mathur said.

The state-run fuel retailer faced only three incidents of LPG movement disruptions since Thursday evening, but those have been resolved, he said.

--With assistance from Saket Sundria, Debjit Chakraborty, Anurag Kotoky and Ann Koh.

To contact the reporters on this story: Pratik Parija in New Delhi at pparija@bloomberg.net;Dhwani Pandya in Mumbai at dpandya11@bloomberg.net;Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi at rsingh133@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Phoebe Sedgman at psedgman2@bloomberg.net, Atul Prakash, Karthikeyan Sundaram

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.