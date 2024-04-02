(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s top court granted bail and ordered the release of a key opposition official from a party governing Delhi and also a prominent critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Supreme Court released Sanjay Singh, a lawmaker from the Aam Aadmi Party, six months after he was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in relation to a money laundering case. Other party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have also been detained in the case, which involves a now-scrapped liquor sales tax in Delhi.

The federal financial crimes agency didn’t oppose Singh’s release on Tuesday. The party, also known as the AAP, has said Modi’s government was using federal investigative agencies to target opposition groups ahead of the elections starting later this month.

The court said Singh was free to resume his political activities. In a post on X welcoming Singh’s release, senior AAP leader Atishi, who goes by one name, said “truth alone triumphs.”

On Sunday, tens of thousands of people gathered in India’s capital, along with dozens of opposition chiefs, calling for a free and fair election — and to protest the arrests of several top political leaders.

The reprieve for Singh and the AAP comes after Kejriwal was arrested in March over allegations his government skewed the state’s alcohol pricing in return for bribes. Singh’s arrest was also related to this case. AAP, Kejriwal and Singh deny the allegations.

Other federal anti-corruption agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, are also probing the alcohol policy.

