(Bloomberg) -- A Hindu group secured a court order to perform prayers inside the premises of a centuries-old mosque in the Indian city of Varanasi on Thursday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated a controversial temple on another site where a mosque once stood.

A lower court in Varanasi ordered the southern basement of the Gyanvapi mosque be handed over to Hindu devotees for their prayers. Some other parts of the mosque remain sealed on the court’s previous orders.

In their petition to the court, the Hindu groups claimed the mosque, which stands adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was built on the site where a temple once stood. They’ve petitioned for the removal of the mosque from the location.

Another court had previously ordered a survey of the site to determine its religious nature. Earlier this month, the Archaeological Survey of India’s report of the site indicated a temple likely existed there.

The interim order on Thursday will likely be appealed in higher courts. The main lawsuit for the land title is yet to be decided.

Last week Modi inaugurated the Ram temple in Ayodhya on a site where a 16th century mosque had been torn down by Hindu activists in 1992. Hindu devotees believed the site was the birthplace of the deity Ram and a temple had previously existed there. The Supreme Court handed a Hindu trust full ownership of the site in 2019.

Other similar lawsuits are also before the courts, such as claims against the Shahi Idgah mosque in the city of Mathura, also in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. A survey to look into the history of the disputed site in Mathura was halted by the country’s top court and the issue is yet to be settled.

