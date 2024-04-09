(Bloomberg) -- An Indian court has upheld the arrest of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a key leader in the opposition alliance fighting upcoming national polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement, the federal anti-money laundering agency, last month in relation to a now-scrapped liquor sales tax scheme in Delhi.

Kejriwal had petitioned the court questioning the propriety and timing of his arrest by the federal agency just weeks ahead of the national poll. His legal team argued that Kejriwal’s arrest and incarceration dent the principles of democracy and free and fair elections. India heads to the polls starting April 19, with the results out on June 4.

The agency defended its move saying that the law applies equally to all and Kejriwal cannot seek immunity on account of being the chief minister. He now has the option of appealing the decision before the Supreme Court.

Kejriwal is among the several senior leaders of his party who have been arrested over allegations that the government in Delhi skewed the state’s alcohol pricing in return for bribes. The party and its leaders deny the allegations.

The chief minster is currently imprisoned in Delhi from where he continues to run his government. At least two petitions seeking his removal from the post have failed before the court.

In a reprieve for Kejriwal’s party, its senior leader Sanjay Singh was released on bail by the country’s top court earlier this month after six months of imprisonment.

Top opposition politicians protested the arrests of Kejriwal and other key political leaders earlier this month. They called for free and fair elections in the country.

