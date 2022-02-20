(Bloomberg) -- An Indian court put on hold an order by the central bank against the debt recast of shadow lender Religare Finvest until the next hearing.

Religare Finvest, a fully-owned unit of Religare Enterprises, said it filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the Reserve Bank of India’s order that said the debt recast cannot be executed because lenders had classified its loans as fraud exposure, according to an exchange filing Sunday.

Last week, Religare Finvest contested lenders’ decision to classify its loans as fraudulent, arguing that the company was a victim of fraud perpetuated by its former management. It said it was taking corrective actions to get the fraud tag by lenders removed at the earliest “for successful implementation of debt restructuring plan with REL continuing as its promoter.”

