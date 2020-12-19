(Bloomberg) -- The Delhi High Court will give its verdict on Dec. 21 on Future Retail Ltd.’s petition to restrain Amazon.com from writing letters to regulators against the Indian retailer’s asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd., according to updates on the court’s website.

The court will give its verdict at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

