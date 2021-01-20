(Bloomberg) -- A Supreme Court panel in India refused to issue orders on the government’s petition to stop a proposed rally by farmers that would run at the same time as Republic Day celebrations on Jan. 26.

The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde said police, and not the court, should decide on allowing farmers into the national capital for the the rally. The farmers have been protesting for almost two months against a series of new agricultural laws and demanding that the government repeal them.

The court agreed to hear an application for appointing new members to the panel formed earlier for hearing farmers’ grievances over the laws.

Representing the government, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said the more than 5,000 farmers ready to enter New Delhi for the rally could create a law and order problem.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who is representing some farmers’ unions, said they had promised a peaceful protest.

Bobde appealed to farmers to end their protest. The court has not given a date for next hearing.

