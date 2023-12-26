(Bloomberg) -- India’s current account deficit narrowed in the July-September period owing to improvement in the trade gap for the quarter.

The shortfall in the broadest measure of trade in goods and services was $8.3 billion, or 1.0% of gross domestic product, the central bank said in a statement Tuesday. That compares with a median estimate for a deficit of $9.0 billion in a Bloomberg survey and a gap of $9.20 billion, or 1.1% of GDP, in the previous quarter.

Softening prices of some commodities, especially oil, helped the nation post a smaller trade deficit. The nation’s services exports have also been growing at a healthy pace during the current fiscal year despite global slowdown.

The trade gap in the quarter improved to $61 billion, from $78.3 billion a year ago, the data showed. Services exports grew 4.2% from a year ago period on rising exports of software, business and travel services, the central bank said. The reading for the next quarter, however, will likely be higher as trade gap widened to a record in October.

“Following the expansion in the merchandise trade deficit in October, we expect the current account gap for the ongoing quarter to widen appreciably, to around $18-20 billion,” said Aditi Nayar, an economist with ICRA Ltd. She expects the gap to remain in a range of 1.5-1.6% of the GDP for the fiscal year ending March, unless commodity prices chart a sharp rebound.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, an increase of 2.6% from their level during the corresponding period a year ago. Non-resident deposits recorded net inflow of $3.2 billion as compared with net inflow of $2.5 billion during the same period last year.

Here are more details from the statement:

Foreign portfolio investment fell to $4.9 billion, lower than $6.5 billion last year

Net foreign direct investment witnessed an outflow of $0.3 billion as against an inflow of $6.2 billion in the year ago quarter

