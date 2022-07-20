(Bloomberg) -- Discounted Russian oil and higher import taxes on gold won’t be enough to improve India’s external finances as a weak rupee makes imports costlier and widens the current account deficit, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The current account gap -- the broadest measure of the country’s external finances -- will be among the widest in emerging markets, rising to 3.7% of the gross domestic product in the next 12 months if oil remains at $100 a barrel, IIF economists Sergi Lanau, Jonathan Fortun and Phoebe Feng wrote in a report Tuesday. That is almost three times the gap seen in the financial year to March 2022.

It is also the widest since 2013 when the deficit reached near 5% as the taper tantrum triggered outflows from emerging markets. India’s currency has lost about 7% since the start of the year as foreigners pulled out $30 billion from the stock market and on concerns of a gaping trade deficit.

“Cheap Russian oil and government measures to discourage gold imports are unlikely to change India’s external outlook meaningfully,” they said. “We estimate they will improve the current account by just 0.3-0.4% of GDP.”

While India today is less vulnerable than it was a decade ago, the widening deficit is risky in a difficult global environment characterized by high recession risk and tighter monetary policy, the researchers said. All that could keep the local currency on a weaker footing.

“We expect continued depreciation pressure on the rupee. Despite recent nominal depreciation, the real exchange rate has not fallen much and will not prompt significant adjustment to high oil prices,” they said.

The researchers also said that a revival in domestic demand in Asia’s third largest economy may fuel import growth further, pushing the current account deficit even wider.

