(Bloomberg) -- India’s escalating border tensions with China could lead to a wider conflict, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat said.

“In the overall security calculus border confrontations, transgressions, unprovoked tactical military actions spiraling into a larger conflict therefore cannot be discounted,” Rawat said in his address at New Delhi’s National Defence College on Friday. “The situation along Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh remains tense.”

India and China have been caught in a tense military standoff along their Himalayan border since May.

Soldiers from both sides have engaged in skirmishes and on one occasion shots were fired, the first time that has happened in over four decades. Military and diplomatic officials on both sides have been meeting regularly to try and reduce tensions along the 3,488-kilometer (2,167-mile) boundary.

