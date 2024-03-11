(Bloomberg) -- India implemented a divisive religion-based law Monday, fast-tracking citizenship rights for immigrants from neighboring nations, except for those who identify as Muslim.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was notified through the Gazette of India more than four years after it was originally passed as law. Applicants can apply through a web portal, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The citizenship law was passed amid violent protests at the end of 2019. It’s seen as a precursor to a proposed population register, which will require Indians to prove their citizenship. Critics say that, taken together, the government is fundamentally discriminating against Muslims, the country’s largest religious minority.

The CAA prioritizes citizenship for people of several other faiths from three neighboring Muslim-majority countries — Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — who entered India before 2015. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has previously denied that the law discriminates against Muslims.

The CAA has been implemented just weeks before national elections, which are expected to return Modi to office for a third term as he rallies support among his majority Hindu base.

Questioning the timing of the notification of the rules just before the elections, Jairam Ramesh, the spokesperson for the main opposition Congress party said, “It is evident that it is being done to polarize the elections, especially in Assam and West Bengal” referring to the eastern states.

Amit Shah, India’s home minister, has been a fierce advocate of the CAA, repeatedly promising to enforce the law and deport immigrants from Bangladesh, whom he’s called “termites.” The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, has said little about the topic in the run up to this year’s election.

During the 2019 protests, demonstrators against the CAA were detained and beaten by police, while some in the state of Uttar Pradesh had their homes razed.

The citizenship law dovetails with another controversial policy of creating a national register of the population. Individuals in the northeastern region of Assam were asked to prove their Indian citizenship through documentation — a difficult feat in a country where home births are common and certificates are not easily obtainable through government agencies. The exercise rendered 1.9 million people stateless.

Critics fear that if the register is expanded nationally, as the BJP has promised, it will strip rights from tens of millions of Indians until they gain residency again through the CAA. That path, however, would not apply to Muslims.

According to the most recent census, Hindus account for 80% of India’s population of 1.4 billion, while Muslims make up about 14%.

