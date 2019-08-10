(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Balance of Power newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Politics on Twitter and Facebook for more.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended seven decades of autonomy in the disputed region of Kashmir, two gun massacres in the U.S. sparked a national furor, and the world’s largest forest has been on fire for months.

Delve into these and other stories about the top events in the past seven days with the latest edition of Weekend Reads.

Two Armies Face Off Online as Kashmir Wakes to a New RealityIndia and Pakistan’s military chiefs are trading insults and accusations on Twitter over the disputed state of Kashmir. As Faseeh Mangi and Bibhudatta Pradhan report, the possibility of the online dispute escalating into a real-life conflict remains a dangerous prospect. Italy’s Woes Show Ungovernable Europe Is the New StandardAs the ruling coalition in Rome collapses and Italy heads for its fourth government in as many years, the nation with the continent’s third-largest economy is looking less like Europe’s outlier and more like the trendsetter, Raymond Colitt reports.

On Guns, Democrats May Be Promising More Than They Can DeliverDemocratic candidates are promising bold executive action on guns if they win the presidency as they respond to two mass shootings last weekend. But as Gregory Korte explains, they may only manage timid steps.

World Economy Edges Closer to a Recession as Trade Dread DeepensThe escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is nudging the world economy toward its first recession in a decade, with investors demanding politicians and central bankers act fast to change course. Enda Curran and Katia Dmitrieva explain. In Argentina, Peron’s Legacy Is Whatever You Need It to BeImages of Eva Peron at rival presidential campaign rallies almost 70 years after her death are testament to the durability — and flexibility — of the political movement she and her husband, President Juan Peron, unleashed on Argentina in the 1940s. Patrick Gillespie reports.

Falling Tear Gas Canisters Raise Risk of Hong Kong Protest DeathAs protesters blocked roads in Hong Kong’s central business district this week, something unusual happened: Tear-gas canisters began raining down from the sky. Iain Marlow, Sheryl Tian Tong Lee and Shawna Kwan report.

Humming ‘Despacito’ in Saudi Heartland Where Music Was TabooChange is inching forward even in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province, an important testing ground for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s drive to liberalize the kingdom, Donna Abu-Nasr explains.

Ivanka Trump’s Jobs Effort Opens White House Doors for CompaniesIvanka Trump has opened her father’s administration to companies that participate in a worker-training initiative she’s led. Josh Wingrove reports that the move comes even as the president adopts policies labor unions say would weaken apprenticeships.History Holds Few Lessons If Brexit Means Crashing Out of EUU.K. officials wondering how to cope if Britain crashes out of the European Union can generally agree that there’s no real precedent for how it might pan out, Craig Stirling and Eddie Spence write.

And finally… Since the beginning of the year, the worst-ever Siberian forest fires have consumed more than 13 million hectares — an area larger than Greece. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent in the army, and even Trump offered U.S. assistance to battle the blazes, which were fed by soaring temperatures and dry conditions. For now, the Krasnoyarsk region’s best hope might not come from the military or the U.S. (whose help Putin declined), but rain.

