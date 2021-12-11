12h ago
India Evacuates More Afghans, Including Hindus and Sikhs
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India said it evacuated 104 people, mostly Afghans, by a special chartered flight from Kabul that landed in New Delhi on Friday.
The evacuated people included those from the Afghan minority community, who carried holy scriptures of Sikhism and some ancient Hindu manuscripts, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday. India has so far evacuated 669 people from Afghanistan.
In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration passed a law that prioritized citizenship for undocumented Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from neighboring Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, describing them as persecuted minorities.
The government has also sent medical supplies to be distributed at a children’s hospital in Kabul by the World Health Organization, according to the statement.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
