(Bloomberg) -- India excluded 1.9 million people from its list of so-called “genuine citizens” in the northeastern state of Assam, according to results from the National Register of Citizenship.

About 31 million people were included in the list, according to the register.

As many as four million people were at risk of losing their Indian citizenship. Those excluded from the register will have to prove their identity as citizens.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Kartik Goyal

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.