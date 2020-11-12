(Bloomberg) -- India’s government announced an enhanced credit guarantee program for small businesses and tax relief for some real estate transactions, expanding measures to support an economy clobbered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses across 26 sectors will be eligible for the credit guarantee program, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters in New Delhi Thursday. The companies will get a one-year moratorium on loans and four more years to repay the amount, she said.

Sitharaman counted a production-linked incentive program worth 1.46 trillion rupee ($20 billion) for manufacturing units, already approved by the government, as part of 12 support measures unveiled Thursday. An additional outlay of 180 billion rupees will be made toward an affordable urban housing program, she said.

The measures are the government’s latest efforts at supporting Asia’s third-largest economy, which slipped into an unprecedented recession after gross domestic product probably declined for a second straight quarter in the three months ended September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in May announced a 21 trillion-rupee rescue plan, but that’s done little to revive demand in a nation where consumption accounts for some 60% of gross domestic product.

The economy’s outlook is clouded by the virus pandemic. While India’s daily new infections have slowed, the country is the second worst affected nation after the U.S., with over 8.5 million cases.

The International Monetary Fund sees the South Asian nation now facing the biggest contraction of major emerging markets, with GDP forecast to shrink 10.3% in the year to March -- worse than the 4.5% decline it predicted in June.

Still, high-frequency indicators, including exports, automobile sales and manufacturing output, have shown strength in recent months amid an uptick in consumption. Higher disposable incomes with farmers, thanks to bountiful rains and record crops, have helped boost demand in the hinterland.

“Recovery is happening,” Sitharaman said, pointing to some high-frequency indicators. “It is just not pent up demand.”

