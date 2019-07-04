(Bloomberg) -- India expects economic growth to rebound this year from a five-year low, aided by a pickup in demand and investment on the back of political stability in the country, according to people familiar with the matter.

Real gross domestic product growth for the fiscal year started April 1 is projected at 7%, the people said, citing a finance ministry document, while asking not to be identified as the report isn’t public. The upside and downside risks to growth are evenly balanced, with monsoon rainfall seen tipping the scales, the people said.

The forecast marks an improvement from the 6.8% expansion last year, and is the same as the Reserve Bank of India’s reading, which in June lowered its projection by 20 basis points from 7.2%. The slowdown in growth amid a gloomy global outlook spawned by U.S.-China trade tensions prompted the RBI to cut interest rates three times this year, making it the most dovish emerging market central bank.

The RBI’s easy monetary policy is expected to lower real lending rates, helping boost credit growth and revive investment in the coming months, the people said. Further, a fall in bad loans ratio is seen helping boost the capital expenditure cycle.

Oil prices staying well below their 2018 peak is also a positive for consumption, which accounts for about 60% of the gross domestic product, they added.

Still, a rebound in consumption is tied to a recovery in farm sector growth, which in turn depends on rainfall, the people said, adding that other downside risks include weaker exports growth and a spillover of the stress in shadow banking sector to this year.

The southwest monsoon, which waters more than half of India’s farmland, arrived in the country’s southern coast more than a week later than normal. As much as 69% of the country received deficient rainfall during June 1-July 2, according to the weather office.

