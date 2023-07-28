(Bloomberg) -- India’s federal investigative agency will probe a horrifying incident of two women being paraded naked and allegedly raped in violence-torn Manipur state, an event that triggered a backlash against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

The federal government said Thursday that the Central Bureau of Investigation will look into the sexual assault incident in Manipur, where ethnic violence has left more than 150 people dead. The government also filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, requesting the judges to transfer trials in the case outside Manipur so they’re fast-tracked, according to the court filing.

Video footage of the assault on May 4 has sparked public anger over sexual crimes in the world’s largest democracy, where women and girls often fear retribution if they report attacks. The video, which went viral last week and was later pulled down, pushed Modi to make his first public comments regarding the violence in Manipur, which borders Myanmar in northeastern India.

The incident took place a day after violence broke out between the area’s minority tribal groups and majority Meitei Hindus over affirmative action policies. Seven people have been arrested so far in the case.

Opposition parties used the incident to lodge a no-confidence motion against Modi’s government in Parliament. The no-trust vote, for which the date hasn’t been decided, won’t impact the government’s stability because of its overwhelming majority, but it is an embarrassment for Modi, who will face national elections next year.

“The approach of the central government is of zero tolerance towards any crimes against women,” the government said in the Supreme Court affidavit.

The government’s decision to transfer the probe from state agencies to India’s federal instigative agency came after the top court expressed concern by calling the video “deeply disturbing.” The court didn’t take up the case on Friday.

