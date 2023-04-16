(Bloomberg) -- India’s federal investigative agency called in Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to query him over allegations of irregularities in a new liquor policy — a development that risks escalating political conflict ahead of next year’s general elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation questioned Kejriwal — a key opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — for hours in a corruption probe related to the now-scrapped liquor excise policy that was accused of favoring private retailers. This case also led to the arrest of Kejriwal’s cabinet colleague and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in February.

Both politicians have denied any wrongdoing. Kejriwal vowed to continue his fight against oppression in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Kejriwal, who helms the Aam Aadmi Party, is one of the most vocal critics of Modi and the second prominent opposition party leader to face a setback in the past few weeks. Rahul Gandhi, a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was removed as a lawmaker last month after a local court convicted him for making a disparaging remark over Modi’s surname in 2019.

Political posturing is expected to intensify in the coming months as Modi prepares to seek a third term in office in national elections due next summer. Kejriwal’s party, which governs India’s capital city and northern state of Punjab, has national ambitions and is trying to make inroads in more Indian provinces.

