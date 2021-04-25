(Bloomberg) --

India’s Covid-19 crisis is worsening, with a million cases added in the past three days. The U.S. will send India raw materials and step up financing aid for vaccine production, joining European countries in helping stem the world’s biggest surge in cases. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will also consider offering India unused doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine.

With the Delhi capital area facing a severe oxygen shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi implored Indians to get vaccinated and to disregard rumors about dangerous side-effects.

Key Developments

EU to Reopen to Vaccinated U.S. Tourists: NYT (5:26 p.m. NY)

The EU will allow American tourists who have been fully vaccinated to travel there this summer, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, told the New York Times in an interview.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” she said. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

Nonessential travel was shut down more than a year ago. The Times said that the U.S. and EU have been discussing a certificate as proof of inoculation, though the Biden administration has said it opposes so-called vaccine passports. The U.S. State Department last week issued “Do Not Travel” advisories due to Covid-19 for all EU countries except Spain, Austria, Denmark and Estonia. The U.K. also isn’t on the list.

Louisiana Piles Up 1 Million Unused Doses (4:55 p.m. NY)

Louisiana’s stockpile of unused vaccine doses has reached 1 million, or a quarter allocated by the federal government, the Times Picayune reported. Vaccinations have dropped from a peak of more than 168,000 on March 18 to just above 45,000 on April 22.

As demand slows across the U.S., Louisiana’s vaccination rate is among the lowest. Slightly fewer than 32% of people there have received at least one dose, compared with the U.S. average of 42.2%, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

California’s Positive Test Rate Improves (4:21 p.m. NY)

California’s seven-day positive test rate fell to a record low of 1.3% from 1.4% the day before, according to the health department’s website, setting the stage for the state to ease more restrictions.

Governor Gavin Newsom touted earlier this month that California has the lowest positive rate in the country. The state reported 1,739 new cases and 53 deaths, both increasing from the day before. The positive test rate reached a high of about 17% at the end of December.

U.S. Vaccine Demand Continues to Slow (3:46 p.m. NY)

The U.S. recorded 3 million vaccine doses on Sunday, another drop suggesting a general in demand, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. The seven-day average fell to 2.8 million, compared with a record 3.4 million on April 13.

After three months of vaccination across the U.S., a majority of American adults have gotten shots, and the effort will soon shift from mass inoculation to mop-up.

The Biden administration is pursuing a strategy of abundance, which the White House has referred to as an “overwhelm the problem” approach. While vaccines will probably still be shipped widely to sits such as pharmacies and health centers, what’s likely to disappear are lines and scarcity.

U.S. to Send India Vaccine Materials (1:24 p.m. NY)

The U.S. will send India raw materials for vaccines and step up financing aid for Covid-19 shot production, joining European countries in helping stem the world’s biggest surge in cases.

Material needed to produce Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been sourced and “will immediately be made available for India,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.

France to Send Oxygen, Equipment to India (12:56 p.m. NY)

France plans to supply India with “significant support in terms of oxygen” in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Agence France-Presse on Sunday. Ventilators will also be sent, AFP reported.

Bangladesh Shuts Borders With India (12:53 a.m. NY)

Human movement through land ports between Bangladesh and India will remain suspended for two weeks, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement. Bangladeshi citizens currently traveling in India will be allowed to return home through three designated land ports.

U.S. to Consider Sending India Unused Astra Shots (12:44 p.m. NY)

President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India unused, unapproved doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine to help stem a record-breaking surge in Covid-19 cases there.

“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”

The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts.

Ohio Vaccinations Fall by Half, DeWine Says (12:27 p.m. NY)

Governor Mike DeWine said demand for the vaccine has dropped sharply in Ohio, and he’s reaching out to businesses and schools to increase the number of people inoculated.

“Well, I’m worried,” the Republican governor said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We’ve seen our vaccination rate go down about half of what it was three weeks ago, so that’s a concern.” He said 40% of the population has at least one dose. “We just need to continue to move forward,” he said.

Italy Restricts Travel From India (12:14 p.m. NY)

Italy banned people who have been in India in the last 14 days from entering the country to counter the spread of the virus variant helpig fuel the outbreak in India, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday. Italian residents are allowed to come back from India after a test on departure and on arrival home, and they will be quarantined.

Mauritius Set to Ease Curbs (11:58 a.m. NY)

Mauritius, an Indian Ocean tourism-reliant economy, is set to further ease restrictions starting May 1, Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth said. No new cases were detected on Sunday.

“The situation has vastly and rapidly improved,” Jugnauth said in a statement.

Under the new rules, inhabitants will no longer require a permit to move around. The obligation to shop based on alphabetical order is waived. Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed.

U.K. to Send Medical Equipment to India (11:02 a.m. NY)

The U.K. is sending more than 600 pieces of medical kit to India to support the country in its fight against Covid-19, the government announced Sunday. Nine airline container loads of supplies, including 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators, will be sent to the country this week. The first shipment is leaving the U.K. on Monday, arriving in New Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an emailed statement: “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19.”

U.S. Partisan Divide Continues With Vaccines (10:58 a.m. NY)

A partisan divide remains over vaccines in the U.S., according to an NBC News poll. The survey of 1,000 adults showed that 82% of Democrats had been vaccinated or plan to as soon as possible, against 45% of Republicans. Overall, 57% said they’d had a vaccine and another 8% plan to as soon as they can.

Some 24% of Republicans said they won’t get vaccinated, against just 4% of Democrats. Another 19% of GOP respondents said they’re waiting to see if there are problems with the shots. Vaccine hesitancy among Republicans has been cited as an impediment to reaching herd immunity in the U.S.

A majority of those polled, 61%, said the worse of the pandemic is behind the U.S., against 55% in October who assessed that the worst was yet to come.

Germany Pledges Help to India (9:13 a.m. NY)

“To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that Covid-19 has again brought over your communities,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a message on Twitter. Germany is urgently preparing a support mission, she said.

U.S. Adds Some 53,000 Cases (8:10 a.m. NY)

U.S. cases increased by 53,224 on Saturday, the eighth consecutive day with fewer than 70,000 reported new infections, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. That compares with peaks of more than 300,000 per day during late December and January.

The seven-day average of positive tests for Covid-19 nationwide declined to 5.18% on Thursday, which compares with almost 15% in early January, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Another 723 deaths were reported on Saturday.

82 Killed in Iraq Hospital Fire: AP (5:53 a.m. NY)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in a Baghdad hospital.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the coronavirus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country’s independent Human Rights Commission. The commission is a semi-official body.

France Fighting Variants, Castex Says (4:49 p.m. HK)

France is “engaged in a battle against these variants which are a threat from which we must protect ourselves,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Sunday, mentioning Brazilian and South African forms of the virus. Castex was speaking during a visit on Sunday to Paris’s Roissy international airport, to highlight protective measures taken by the government including increased filtering and scrutiny, PCR tests and a mandatory quarantine for travelers from high-risk countries.

German Cases, Deaths Slow (3:55 p.m. HK)

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Germany slowed to 14,422, the lowest in five days, and the number of new deaths was at a six-day low. At the same time, a key pandemic measure watched by the government rose to the highest in months. The so-called seven-day incidence rate, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days, increased to 165.6 on Sunday, the highest since January.

Delhi Extends Lockdown (3:04 p.m. HK)

The Delhi government extended a lockdown in India’s capital until next Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference Sunday. Delhi is the one of the worst affected regions in the country with hospitals turning away patients due to shortages of oxygen.

Delhi needs 700 tons of oxygen while the central government has allotted only 490 tons, Kejriwal said, adding that he was in touch with other states for supplies and expects the shortage to ease in the next two to three days.

Modi Urges India to Vaccinate (2:18 p.m. HK)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country could continue to provide free vaccines to all state governments and asked them to ensure availability of the doses in remote parts of the nation.

India’s home-grown vaccine developer Bharat Biotech International Ltd. priced its coronavirus shots as much as double that of its local competitor, citing high manufacturing costs even as the nation grapples with record infections. The company will sell Covaxin for 600 rupees ($8) a dose to state governments and 1,200 rupees a dose to private hospitals, it said in a statement on Twitter late Saturday.

India added 349,691 cases, bringing its total to 16.96 million, the government said Sunday. The country recorded 2,767 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, making a total of 192,311 fatalities.

