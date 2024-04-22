(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

A heat wave across eastern parts of India will continue and expand through the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said.

Temperatures ranging from 42C to 45C (108F to 113F) ranged across parts of Odisha and Rayalaseema, as well as Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Vidarbha, as well as many other areas, the agency said. “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days,” the meteorological department said.

As extreme temperatures grip parts of the country, India is in the middle of a marathon election. Nearly 1 billion Indians started voting Friday in elections lasting more than six weeks.

In other weather news:

Frost: Frost advisories are up across the Northeast in the US overnight on Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures across the Northeast and Mid Atlantic will range 3F to 5F below normal through Friday, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC. For New York City the real chill won’t arrive until Wednesday, when the overnight low is forecast to drop to 40F, which is about 8 degrees below normal. Thursday’s high will only reach 59F, which is about 6F below normal.

Fire: There is an elevated fire weather risk across parts of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota on Monday, the US Storm Prediction Center said. The National Weather Service has issued red flag fire warnings throughout the area.

UK: “It is a bit of a disappointing start to the week after the bright weekend,” said Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the UK Met Office. It is chilly, cloudy and rainy across most of the UK. The only place that will be bright and sunny is the western part of Scotland. It is going to be frosty across southern England with temperatures dropping to around -1C.

Japan: Cherry blossoms are in bloom across extreme northern areas of Honshu and most of Hokkaido.

