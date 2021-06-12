10h ago
India GST Panel Reduces Tax Rate on Some Medical Items
(Bloomberg) -- India’s Goods and Services Tax panel reduced the tax rate on some medical items, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The GST Council cut the tax rate on ambulances to 12% from 28% now, Sitharaman said in a press briefing on Saturday.
The levy on various medical equipment including medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators and ventilators, as well as antiviral drug remdesivir, was lowered to 5% from 12%, she said.
The panel exempted the tocilizumab and amphotericin drugs from the value added tax, the finance minister said.
