(Bloomberg) -- Inflation pressures may be peaking in India, putting it on track to be the world’s fastest growing economy, according to the central bank.

India’s economy is showing signs of resilience despite fears of recession and war globally, the Reserve Bank of India said in a monthly bulletin late Saturday. Stronger agricultural activity and a pick-up in manufacturing and services point to a high-growth trajectory over the medium-term, it said.

If recent moderation in commodity prices and an easing of supply chain pressures continue, “the worst of the recent surge in inflation will be left behind, enabling the Indian economy to escape the global inflation trap,” the bank said.

“There are sparks in the wind that ignite the innate strength of the economy and set it on course to becoming the fastest growing economy in the world,” according to the bank.

India’s wholesale inflation eased from a three-decade high in June due to softening in prices of raw materials including crude and edible oils.

Higher recent rainfall and an increase in sowing activity is “raising expectations that rural demand will soon catch up with urban spending and consolidate the recovery,” the bank said. India’s June-September monsoon rains were 13% above average as of July 16, after hitting a deficit of 18% on June 17, according to India Meteorological Department.

