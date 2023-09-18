(Bloomberg) -- India rejected Canada’s allegations on the murder of a Sikh activist, calling them “absurd.”

Allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are “absurd and motivated,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said there are “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government were behind the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was slain in June outside a temple in Surrey, British Columbia.

