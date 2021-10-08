(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low for an eighth straight meeting, with Governor Shaktikanta Das shortly expected to spell out his assessment of liquidity amid mounting inflation concerns.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted to keep the benchmark repurchase rate at 4%, a decision predicted by all 34 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The panel voted 5-1 to retain the accommodative stance, Das said in an online broadcast Friday.

The decision implies the need for continuing some stimulus to support a nascent economic recovery, given risks from the pandemic haven’t fully receded. At the same time, investors expect the Reserve Bank of India to tweak its liquidity settings to keep a lid on inflation in the face of a mounting energy crisis.

Das is expected to outline liquidity measures in the second part of his speech.

