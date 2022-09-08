(Bloomberg) -- India, the world’s biggest rice shipper, has levied a tax on some rice exports as the nation seeks to secure domestic supplies of the food grain after planting shrank due to lack of adequate rains.

Unmilled rice and husked brown rice will attract an export levy of 20% with effect from Sept. 9, the ministry of finance said in a notification on Thursday. Semi-milled or wholly-milled rice, other than parboiled and basmati rice, will also attract a duty of 20%, it said.

