India Imposes Tariffs on U.S. Goods as Global Trade War Heats Up

(Bloomberg) -- India has imposed higher customs duties on a raft of U.S. goods effective Sunday in response to similar measures taken by Washington, the Press Trust of India reported.

The increased taxes have been imposed on products including almond, pulses and walnuts, the news agency reported, citing a late Saturday release government notice. The country would get about $217 million in additional revenue from the higher tariffs, the report said.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s decision on June 1 to end trade concessions on $5.7 billion of goods India shipped to the U.S. as of 2017. These include imitation jewelry, leather products, pharmaceuticals, chemical and plastics and some farm items.

