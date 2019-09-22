45m ago
India Inc. Earnings Get Up to 10% Boost From Modi’s Tax Cut
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- India’s key stock gauges’ earnings estimates have been raised by as much as 10% by analysts after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered a $20 billion tax break in her latest attempt to boost economic growth from a six-year low.
The surprise reduction in corporate tax drove a 5.3% surge in the S&P BSE Sensex Index to 38,014.62 on Friday, its biggest gain since May 2009. The government’s move may improve earnings, margins and help initiate capacity expansion before a potential improvement in consumer demand in the festival season starting next month, according to analysts and fund managers. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 5.3% Friday, to 11,274.2.
“Consensus for EPS impact purely on account of the tax change is 7-10%” analysts at Axis Mutual Fund wrote in a note last week. “A demand recovery during the upcoming festival season will further improve corporate earnings over the next few quarters,” the note added.
Here is what analysts are saying:
Bank of America
- Calculations suggest the Nifty index’s 1-year forward consensus earnings estimate for FY20 could rise by 7%
- Capital expenditure may only pick up with some lag
- Prefers bank stocks on hopes of improved businesses
Citigroup
- Cut in the corporate tax rate could increase earnings of companies under coverage by as much as 8-9% from FY20
- Investors “will likely expect more big-ticket announcements”
- Raises March 2020 Sensex index target to 40,500 from 39,000
- Increases overweight on financial services and underweight on consumer, IT and utilities stocks
ICICI Securities
- Analysis of Nifty earnings suggest an EPS upgrade of 6% each for FY20, FY21
- Expects Nifty EPS to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% in FY19-21 from 16.9% before the cut
- Banking and consumer stocks likely to grow at CAGR of 48.2% and 18%, respectively
- Software exporters, pharma not expected to see any upgrades due to existing lower tax rates
- Nifty target based on FY21 EPS is 13,150, Sensex 43,000
Credit Suisse
- Of the total revenue foregone, 58% of will be borne by the federal government while 42% will be a loss for states
- Among consumer stocks, large tax-cut gains for Avenue Supermarts, Colgate, Nestle, Page Industries, Asian Paints, Crompton, Jubilant Foodworks, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever
- Lower gains seen for Marico, Titan, Dabur, Emami, Godrej Consumer
- Expects most consumer companies to retain gains, at best spread over two years
- Industrial companies with shorter production cycles, like ABB, Siemens, Cummins to benefit in near term; L&T and those with longer cycles to benefit over longer term
- Auto companies may ask ancillary companies to pass on benefits to customers in current weak demand environment
- Banks to see 10%-12% earnings impact, RoEs to improve by 100-200 bps
- Prefers better capitalized banks to capture pick-up in growth
Kotak Institutional Equities
- Expects profit for Nifty 50 Index to grow 25% for FY20 and 19% for FY21
- Automobiles, banks, capital goods, staples, diversified financial and energy sector to be key beneficiaries
- Electric utilities, software exporters and pharma to see little or no impact
- FY20 EPS for Nifty 50 Index will increase by 10% from previous estimate
Philip Capital
- Expects some benefits to be passed on to consumers and some getting reinvested in business expansion
- Expects exports to receive a meaningful boost in the long-run
- Upped Nifty EPS estimate for FY20/21 by 7% each; retain long-held target of 11,300-11,700
To contact the reporters on this story: Nupur Acharya in MUMBAI at nacharya7@bloomberg.net;Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lianting Tu at ltu4@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.