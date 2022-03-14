(Bloomberg) -- India’s consumer price inflation surged to an eight-month high in February, driven by higher oil and commodity prices amid supply snarls fanned by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Consumer prices rose 6.07% last month from a year earlier, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement Monday. That’s faster than the median estimate for a 6% gain seen in a Bloomberg survey of economists and is above the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target band.

The war-fueled uncertainty is likely to force the central bank to revisit its inflation and growth forecasts at its policy meeting next month. Still, it’s unlikely to force the central bank to tighten interest rates just yet, given policy makers’ are intent on supporting the economy’s durable recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India last month maintained its accommodative policy stance, while keeping borrowing costs at a record-low 4%. It had then seen inflation easing to 4.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1 from an estimated 5.3% this year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.