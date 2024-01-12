(Bloomberg) -- India’s inflation accelerated to a four-month high as food prices climbed, justifying the central bank’s caution in keeping interest rates higher for longer.

The consumer price index rose 5.69% in December from a year earlier, statistics ministry data showed Friday. That’s lower with the 5.88% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists and compares with a 5.55% reading in November.

The figures are in line with expectations from the Reserve Bank of India, which had previously said inflation likely picked up in the final two months of the year because of a temporary spike in food costs. The RBI has warned, though, it won’t allow the jump in food prices to spill over to other segments of the economy. It’s kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for a fifth straight policy meeting in December, while maintaining a hawkish policy stance.

“We expect the central bank to continue to focus on their 4% inflation target and keep repo rate and policy stance unchanged in the February policy,” said Upasna Bhardwaj, economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. She expects the central bank to allow liquidity conditions to ease in the coming months.

Food inflation, making up about half of the consumer price basket, accelerated to 9.53% from 8.7% in November. Housing prices rose 3.63% in December from a year earlier, while clothing and footwear costs jumped 3.61%. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and fuel prices, fell below 4% for the first time in almost four years.

“Slowing core is the best possible news for RBI in the new year,” said Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays Plc. “RBI’s policy options are rising materially, as global factors and domestic inflation ease together,” he said.

Rising prices, though, are a concern for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government ahead of nationwide elections due in the next few months. To tame prices, his administration has imposed export curbs and stockpile limits on various products.

Separately, the government also released figures showing growth in factory output dropped to the lowest in 8-months to 2.4% in November from a revised reading of 11.6% in the previous month.

