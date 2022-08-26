(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank missing its price mandate is disappointing and price gains returning to target will be tied to the easing global inflation, according to a member of its rate-setting committee.

“Moderation in inflation rate and stable financial conditions globally would make it easier to reach the inflation target sooner and sustain it,” said Shashanka Bhide, an external member on the Monetary Policy Committee in an email interview Wednesday.

A steep slump in the global commodities coupled with inflation-busting measures by the federal government, including reduction of excise duties, has led to easing of retail inflation. Consumer prices fell for three straight months in July, but continued to stay above the central bank’s 6% target ceiling.

If prices do not return to target by September, the central bank, for the first time ever, would officially fail to meet its mandate and will have to explain the reasons for its failure.

The inflation rate “may now remain above the upper tolerance limit for three successive quarters, which would be a disappointment,” Bhide said.

Bhide’s comments follow views of his colleague on the rate-setting panel, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who sees prices easing to 4% only in two years after hitting its peak in the last few months.

“On the domestic front, the price levels of key inputs are still at an elevated level,” Bhide said, adding that the impact of uneven spread of monsoon rains on crop output needs to be monitored.

The government is taking several steps to ease out price pressures, but “it is the easing of supply bottlenecks in the logistics sector and incentives to invest in steps to ease bottlenecks that would be critical,” Bhide said.

Here are some more excerpts from the interview:

“The policy focus on inflation is not entirely adverse on growth. Both consumption and investment spending would gain from expectations of moderate inflation rate,” he said

“The adequate stock of rice with the government would ease the price situation due to any production shortfalls,” the agricultural economist said

“Sustaining growth has always been a concern through the last two years. While the growth environment for us now is less constrained by the pandemic conditions, it is constrained by a weak external environment,” and “severe climate conditions on crop conditions and energy demand across the world”

“Terminal rate would have to be consistent with the projected inflation rate trajectory”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.