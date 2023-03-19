(Bloomberg) -- India invited applications for the post of a deputy governor at the nation’s central bank, according to a newspaper advertisement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The appointment at the Reserve Bank of India will be for a period of three years and eligible candidates should have at least 15 years’ experience in banking and financial market operations, the ministry said. The application period will close April 10.

The term of Deputy Governor M.K. Jain, who is in charge of banking supervision, is set to end in June.

