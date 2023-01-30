India Is Charting a Path to Become the Next Global Powerhouse

(Bloomberg) -- Listen to The Big Take podcast on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India a developed nation. How soon can a country once synonymous with red tape become a $10 trillion economy?

Bloomberg senior editor Kai Schultz and reporter Vrishti Beniwal join this episode from New Delhi for a look at India’s rapid growth, and its role as a pragmatic player in the global economy.

And Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, talks about Modi’s successes, and stumbles, as he navigates India’s complex political and religious cross-currents.

Read more on this story here.

Listen to The Big Take podcast every weekday and subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://bloom.bg/3F3EJAK

Have questions or comments for Wes and the team? Reach us at bigtake@bloomberg.net.

This podcast is produced by the Big Take Podcast team: Supervising Producer: Vicki Vergolina, Senior Producer: Kathryn Fink, Producers: Mo Barrow, Rebecca Chaisson, Michael Falero and Federica Romaniello, Associate Producers: Sam Gebauer and Zaynab Siddiqui. Sound Design/Engineers: Raphael Amsili and Gilda Garcia.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.