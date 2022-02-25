(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank is right on holding back on interest rate hikes with inflation likely to remain below the upper end of its 2%-6% target band, according to a top official at Bank of America Corp.

“At this juncture, the most pessimist guy also won’t talk about more than 6% on a sustainable basis,” Jayesh Mehta, India country treasurer, said in an interview to Bloomberg TV. “Repo rate is the relevant rate and they are in no hurry to change that and rightly so.”

The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets in February with a ultra-dovish policy and an inflation projection of 4.5% for the next fiscal year. That was below most economists’ forecasts and minutes released Thursday showed policy makers led by Governor Shaktikanta Das were fixated on supporting economic growth.

Das and his fellow monetary panel members have kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at a record low of 4% for 10 straight meetings.

Following are some of Mehta’s other comments:

Assuming oil is above $100 a barrel for some time, it may at the most change the needle but would not take headline inflation to more than 5.25%. So from that perspective, as far as RBI is concerned, it is within the range of 2%-6%

About liquidity in the system, Mehta said the RBI has its own challenge as when they buy bonds they pump more funds into the system. But looking at the last RBI policy, it looks like they will support the bond market. They will decide the casting line where bond yields should settle

The FX swap tool deployed by the RBI recently is an innovative way to suck out liquidity and help prepare the central bank to buy bonds

