(Bloomberg) -- Almost everywhere you look in India, there’s a road, airport or power facility under construction as the country spends big building the future.

More than 75% of the India envisaged by 2050 is still to be built, according to McKinsey. But that potential is often undermined as red tape, delays and cost overruns dog Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure dream. The newest threat comes from extreme weather due to climate change.

Yet India’s infrastructure push presents opportunities for global investors from Blackstone Inc. to Macquarie Group Ltd., as well as local giants like Larsen & Toubro Ltd. and Adani Group, the billionaire-backed conglomerate whose infrastructure investments give it a firm grip on India’s fast-growing economy.

In a four-part video series — Is This India’s Moment? — Bloomberg explores the risks and rewards businesses and investors face in the Asian nation. With China slowing and increasingly isolated by the West, India is in a sweet spot, not just geopolitically.

Watch how the race to build India will be key to whether the country can become the world’s new economic powerhouse.

