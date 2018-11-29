(Bloomberg) -- India’s stocks rose, joining most markets across Asia, after a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve chief fueled speculation the U.S. central bank may pause raising interest rates next year, and help drive capital flows into emerging markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex touched a two-month high, advancing 0.9 percent to 36,002.52 at 9:40 a.m. in Mumbai. The NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.7 percent. Overseas investors bought net shares worth $558.6 million this month through Nov. 27 after three months of net selling, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Numbers

Seventeen of the 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by the S&P BSE Metal Index, which climbed 1.8 percent. A measure of information technology stocks fell the most.

Reliance Industries Ltd. and ITC Ltd. provided the biggest boosts to the benchmark.

Vedanta Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top performers on the main gauge.

The November derivative contract will expire today.

Strategist View

“The Fed chairman’s statement suggests that the U.S. central bank is reversing its stance from aggressive rate increases and that has provided the fillip to the market,” said A. K. Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd. in Mumbai.

“The positive momentum may not continue for long as investors will start factoring in the outcome of elections as different states go to polls. The current rally is providing a good exit.” Votes in five state elections held this month and next will be counted on Dec. 11. Exit polls are expected after markets close on Dec. 7.

“We expect the NSE Nifty 50 Index to stay in a range of 10,400-10,950 till election results on Dec. 11. There are still only selective stocks driving up the market as a big group of financial stocks remain under pressure.”

