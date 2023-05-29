You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
5:26
Alberta election: What are the frontrunners' plans for oil and gas?
5:18
Jason Del Vicario's Top Picks: May 26, 2023
8:44
Freedom Mobile unveils first nationwide plan following Rogers-Shaw deal
5:37
Disconnect between employers, employees on in-office work: Survey
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
May 25
What are loan loss provisions and why is it a theme this bank earnings season?8:00
What are loan loss provisions and why is it a theme this bank earnings season?
Canada's leading banks are taking precautions around their credit divisions should consumers fail to pay back their loans.
May 265:04
The Week Ahead: Earnings from National Bank; GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
May 262:54
SVB's biggest debtor in Canada is Romanow's tech finance firm
The bankruptcy liquidator in charge of Silicon Valley Bank’s Canadian unit is set to receive offers for its loan book on Monday, and the biggest asset is a loan to e-commerce lender Clear Finance Technology Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.
May 266:35
Americans should be exempt from Canada's foreign housing tax, members of U.S. Congress say
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is urging the State Department to ask that Americans be exempted from Canada's tax on foreign property owners.
May 266:15
Bunge-Viterra deal would create US$25B rival to Cargill
Commodity markets are bracing for a long-awaited deal that would create a US$25 billion behemoth capable of competing with the world’s biggest agricultural players.
May 26
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging8:34
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot’s psychoactive component can be in edible products.
May 267:21
CWB reports Q2 profit down from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
CWB Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago and said it was targeting lower annual loan growth than previously expected.
May 268:48
AI is going to bring 'profound' change to companies: Investment expert
The chief executive officer at JMP Securities, an investment banking and asset management firm, predicts that the average investor should be prepared to see a vast change in how companies will operate with the use of artificial intelligence.
May 26
Entertainment stocks to consider amid a looming recession from Barton Crockett8:29
Entertainment stocks to consider amid a looming recession from Barton Crockett
People are changing the way they consume entertainment and investors looking to capitalize on this trend must be cautious in choosing companies that are well positioned for the change — especially amid a recession, one expert says.
May 257:18
Ford taps Tesla superchargers in rare partnership among rivals
Ford Motor Co. has struck a deal with rival Tesla Inc. to give its electric-vehicle customers access to the Tesla Supercharger network.
May 26
TSX recap: Index finishes 0.74% higher amid broad-based gains
Canada's main stock index gained almost 150 points Friday amid broad-based strength, while U.S. markets also rose as tech continued to outperform.
May 266:00
Spring flood risks highlight lack of insurance for Canadian homeowners: experts
As the spring season brings higher flood risk to Canadians, as seen in British Columbia recently, experts say many homeowners remain without adequate insurance to cover extreme weather's damage to their homes.
May 265:02
Quebec opens door to more immigrants - if they speak French
Quebec is considering a policy change to welcome more immigrants, with one condition: it only wants French speakers.
May 25
TikTok is the latest app to jump on the generative artificial intelligence bandwagon.
May 254:55
TD Bank Group reports Q2 profit down from year ago, loan-loss provisions up
TD Bank Group reported a second-quarter profit of $3.35 billion, down from $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year as it set aside more money for bad loans.
May 267:22
Teck Resources promotes Ian Anderson to chief commercial officer
Teck Resources has promoted Ian Anderson to the post of chief commercial officer as the company continues work on a plan to separate its base metal and steelmaking coal operations.